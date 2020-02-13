Howard Buffett donates $75,000 for sheriff's office overtime

DECATUR — The Macon County Board on Thursday approved a donation from the Howard G. Buffett Foundation to cover overtime expenses for Macon County deputies who serve warrants.
Foundation spokeswoman Sabra Brucker said this is the third consecutive year that the foundation has donated $75,000 to the sheriff's office to ensure it doesn't fall behind on warrants. Buffett served as sheriff from September 2017 to December 2018.
Chief Deputy Adam Walter previously told the county board's Justice Committee that six deputies go out once a week and attempt to serve warrants in Macon County, including Decatur. The sheriff’s office has about 3,800 warrants on file and the department requires additional funding to cover overtime expenses for the warrant apprehension program.
“We want to get as many of them served as we can so we don’t get a big backlog of them,” Greenfield said.
The warrant detail program began in March 2018, and 576 warrants have been cleared, Walter said. Deputies are involved with finding and apprehending people with warrants for their arrests, including violent felonies. The program typically runs from March through November.
“That allows them to actually go out and make at least a few good efforts to get those served beyond the norm of what their budget covers,” said Greg Mattingley, chairman of the Justice Committee, in a phone interview earlier Thursday.
Walter said the program would have been discontinued without the donation. Both the Justice and Finance Committees approved the resolution at their meetings.
“(The donation) is definitely a worthwhile contribution,” Mattingley said.
(The Herald & Review's parent company, Lee Enterprises, announced last month that it would buy Berkshire Hathaway's news publications for $140 million. Howard Buffett's father, Warren Buffett, is the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.)
