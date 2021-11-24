 Skip to main content
HSHS Medical Group offering COVID boosters to adults

DECATUR – Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group is offering Pfizer and Moderna booster shots to adults 18 years and older.

HSHS Medical Group already provides COVID-19 vaccines and testing to the public at drive-thru locations in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon. Appointments are required for all vaccine doses and tests.

Established patients may receive vaccines and tests at some HSHS primary care clinics, but to be sure, individuals are asked to call their primary care office to check on the availability.

People with compromised immune systems may receive a third dose 28 days after their second dose. Individuals should talk with their doctor if they have any questions about their current health condition and when they should receive a booster.

Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by calling 1-844-216-4707. Testing appointments may not be scheduled by phone and must be done online via the MyHSHS online health records system.

To find an HSHS vaccine clinic nearby, visit https://www.hshs.org/vaccine. Additional days and times will be added based on vaccine supplies and clinic day.

People can also visit www.vaccines.gov/search for other vaccine and testing options in their area.

