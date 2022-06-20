HSHS Medical Group providing COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 and up

DECATUR — Children ages 5 and older can now receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters at HSHS Medical Group drive-thru locations.

COVID-19 vaccines and testing are available in Decatur, Springfield and O’Fallon. Appointments are required for all vaccines and testing. Established patients may be able to contact their primary care clinic for availability.

To schedule a free vaccine appointment, create a MyHSHS account and schedule an appointment online:

• Go to www.myhshs.org.

• Log in or create a MyHSHS account by clicking “Sign Up Now.”

• Under "Quick Links," click “COVID-19 Vaccine Link.”

• Click “COVID-19 Test/Vaccine” and answer questions on eligibility to schedule a test or a first, second or third dose vaccine appointment.

• Choose from available appointments at the Springfield, Decatur and O’Fallon drive-thru locations.

Vaccine appointments may also be scheduled by calling 844-216-4707. Testing appointments may not be scheduled by phone and must be scheduled online via MyHSHS.

For more vaccine and testing locations, visit www.vaccines.gov/search. To find a nearby HSHS vaccine clinic, visit www.HSHS.org/vaccine.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.