HSHS Medical Group scheduling COVID vaccine appointments in Decatur
HSHS Medical Group scheduling COVID vaccine appointments in Decatur

DECATUR — HSHS Medical Group is now scheduling COVID vaccine appointments in its Decatur facility.

Vaccines are designated for persons who live or work in Macon County and are in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1B plus.

To schedule a COVID vaccine appointment, the recipient can sign up for the free online patient portal MyChart through www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com.

A series of questions will determine if you are currently eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. At that time, an appointment time can be scheduled.

The COVID vaccines are being administered at HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Clinic, located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur.

