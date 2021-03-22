 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSHS Medical Group scheduling COVID vaccine appointments; Macon Co. adds 28 new cases over weekend
0 comments

HSHS Medical Group scheduling COVID vaccine appointments; Macon Co. adds 28 new cases over weekend

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — HSHS Medical Group is now scheduling COVID vaccine appointments in its Decatur facility.

Vaccines are designated for persons who live or work in Macon County and are in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1B plus.

To schedule a COVID vaccine appointment, the recipient can sign up for the free online patient portal MyChart through www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com.

A series of questions will determine if you are currently eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. At that time, an appointment time can be scheduled.

The COVID vaccines are being administered at HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Clinic, located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur.

The information for new vaccination appointments comes as the Macon County Health Department on Monday announced 28 new positive cases of the virus over the weekend. Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic is at 9,770, with 182 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday reported 1,220 newly confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 22 additional deaths.

Illinois reopening plan: What to know about the latest updates

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Detroit readies mass COVID-19 vaccination site

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Burial procession for Lt. Eugene Lasco in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News