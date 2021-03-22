HSHS Medical Group scheduling COVID vaccine appointments; Macon Co. adds 28 new cases over weekend

DECATUR — HSHS Medical Group is now scheduling COVID vaccine appointments in its Decatur facility.

Vaccines are designated for persons who live or work in Macon County and are in Phase 1A, 1B, and 1B plus.

To schedule a COVID vaccine appointment, the recipient can sign up for the free online patient portal MyChart through www.hshsmyhealthrecord.com.

A series of questions will determine if you are currently eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. At that time, an appointment time can be scheduled.

The COVID vaccines are being administered at HSHS Medical Group Drive-Thru Clinic, located at 5285 E. Maryland St., Suite A, in Decatur.

The information for new vaccination appointments comes as the Macon County Health Department on Monday announced 28 new positive cases of the virus over the weekend. Total cases since the beginning of the pandemic is at 9,770, with 182 deaths.