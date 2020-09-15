HSHS Medical Group to offer free COVID-19 testing

×
DECATUR — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be provided by HSHS Medical Group.
Register and schedule a testing appointment at hshsmgcovidtesting.org. Testing sites are in Decatur, Effingham, O'Fallon and Springfield.
Results will be accessible within two to seven days.
The tests are paid for through the federal COVID relief package.
