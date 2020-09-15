HSHS Medical Group to offer free COVID-19 testing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be provided by HSHS Medical Group.

Register and schedule a testing appointment at hshsmgcovidtesting.org. Testing sites are in Decatur, Effingham, O'Fallon and Springfield.

Results will be accessible within two to seven days.

The tests are paid for through the federal COVID relief package.

PHOTOS: Dogs are blessed for the Feats of Saint Francis of Assisi

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.