 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HSHS Medical Group to offer free COVID-19 testing
0 comments

HSHS Medical Group to offer free COVID-19 testing

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be provided by HSHS Medical Group.

Register and schedule a testing appointment at hshsmgcovidtesting.org. Testing sites are in Decatur, Effingham, O'Fallon and Springfield.

Results will be accessible within two to seven days.

The tests are paid for through the federal COVID relief package.

PHOTOS: Dogs are blessed for the Feats of Saint Francis of Assisi

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News