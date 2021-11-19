HSHS, Memorial Health staffers must choose between COVID-19 vaccine, jobs

DECATUR — With a federal vaccine mandate looming, Hospital Sisters Health Systems and Memorial Health Systems are requiring eligible staff in all of their healthcare facilities to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by early next year.

The new policies apply to hospital colleagues, licensed practitioners, students, trainees, volunteers and individuals who provide care, treatment or other services in each hospital system’s facilities.

All eligible healthcare workers must have received the first dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose vaccine or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine by Dec. 6 and must be completely vaccinated by Jan. 4.

Currently, HSHS and Memorial Health Systems are reporting a vaccination rate of 80 percent among their staffs, according to Catie Sheehan, vice president of advocacy and communications at HSHS, and Michael Leathers, media relations consultant at Memorial Health Systems.

The requirement comes in response to the emergency regulation issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Biden-Harris Administration that requires health care facilities that participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs to establish a policy ensuring all eligible staff receives the vaccine.

The policy does not give healthcare workers the option of submitting to weekly testing if they do not get vaccinated, although it does not apply to healthcare workers that solely work remote.

Exemptions from the vaccine will be allowed to individuals with religious beliefs that are against the vaccine or others who have a valid medical condition and a signed approval by their doctor.

According to the policy set by HSHS and Memorial Health Systems, workers who are unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown will be contacted directly in the coming days and weeks as hospital leaders receive information on their status.

Individuals who fail to comply with the new policy will be removed from the schedule and placed on unpaid administrative leave. If the individuals does not provide proof of vaccination or receive an approved exemption in the following two weeks, HSHS and Memorial Health Systems will accept their actions as them voluntarily resigning their position and their employment could end.

HSHS and Memorial Health Systems provide services across Central Illinois. HSHS operates hospitals in Decatur, Shelbyville, Springfield and Effingham. Memorial Health Systems operates hospital in Decatur, Taylorville, Springfield, Lincoln and Jacksonville.

Cathy Francisco, a license practicing nurse for over 20 years, said she does not plan on getting the vaccine because she believes that the vaccines available have not been studied enough to be required for healthcare workers to take.

Francisco, who previously worked for Webster-Cantrell Hall before it stopped residential treatment in 2019 and became Webster-Cantrell Youth Advocacy, said she is currently looking for a nursing positioning in a facility that does not require the vaccine, but it’s becoming more difficult as healthcare systems change their policies.

"Now they’re talking about getting more shots and it’s the craziest thing I’ve ever heard. I’ve never even had the flu shot but I have a choice with that,” Francisco said. “I don’t want the vaccine and I don’t want to be tested but I’m going to have to get tested to work anywhere, there’s no doubt about.”

Danielle Collins, a labor and delivery nurse at Decatur Memorial Health, said she was against getting vaccinated in the beginning because she thought the vaccine was too new, but ultimately decided to get the shot.

“Here at our hospital, we’re a Level 2 trauma center, so we can take care of sick babies, and I’m one of the nurses that’s trained a little bit more to take care of those sicker patients,” Collins said. “I’m working with the smallest of smallest patients in our hospital, and they don’t have an immune system or anything to be able to fight off the virus, so I did it for my patients and it seemed like the right decision.”

Others like, Dr. Faith Makin, a physical therapist who facilitates HSHS St. Mary’s acute rehab center, said part of the reason she got vaccinated was because she felt it was her personal duty to protect her co-workers, patients and herself.

Makin said she has Crohn's disease and in November 2020 she had to undergo a hemicolectomy, a surgical procedure that involves removing a segment of the colon, after her autoimmune disorder got so bad.

“That procedure was the least of my concerns because I knew that after I had the procedure I would be in a better state medically to where if I did end up contracting COVID I would have a better chance of having mild to no symptoms,” Makin said. “Before the procedure it really could have been a serious issue.”

“We have flu vaccines already available for the public, and when we have flu season it’s a respiratory virus that’s easily spread, so we encourage patients and employees to get their flu vaccine in order to maintain optimum health during these troubled times and to reduce time off work to help the economy,” said Kevin Collins, a family nurse practitioner for Memorial Health System’s urgent care clinics in Decatur. “These vaccines are actually reducing the risk of transmission.”

Collins said he respects anyone and all his patients' opinions about getting a vaccine, whether that be for the flu or COVID, but only asks them to have a conversation and understand more of where they're coming from in terms of the questions they ask or anxieties they have.

“If anyone wants to get a vaccine there are several outlets in the community where they can get one, and it’s important that they get it and we encourage everyone to go get their vaccine,” Collins said. “If anyone out there is still on the fence, just reach out to a health care provider and ask questions. We’re always willing to answer.”

