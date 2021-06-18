HSHS St. Mary's Hospital updates visitor guidelines

DECATUR — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital has updated visitor guidelines in light of the falling COVID-19 numbers and the state moving into Phase 5.

The new guidelines allow for:

Emergency department: Two visitors per adult patient in the emergency department, who must stay with the patient for the duration of the visit;

Two parents or guardians per pediatric patient, who must remain in the patient's room for the duration of the visit.

Inpatient rooms:

Two visitors at a time between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Women and infants center: Two support people who must stay the same throughout the duration of the stay.

End-of-life patients: Two visitors at a time.

Surgery (inpatient and outpatient): Two visitors who must stay in the waiting room for the duration of the procedure.

Outpatient diagnostic and therapy patients: Two visitors who may accompany the patient or wait in designated waiting areas.

Patients with intellectual or cognitive impairments: A maximum of two support people.

Approved visitors and support people must be 18 or older and must not have any symptoms including chills, fever, cough, sore throat, loss of senses of taste or smell, or exposure to a known COVID-19 patient in the last 14 days. All visitors will be screened before entry.

