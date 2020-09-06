Hume motorcyclist killed in crash with Arcola motorist on Route 133 in Edgar County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

REDMON — A Hume man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a vehicle Saturday evening on Illinois Route 133 in Edgar County, the Illinois State Police said.

A State Police news release reported the 32-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling south on 600 East approaching a stop sign with Route 133, southeast of Redmon, when he disregarded this sign and entered the eastbound lanes of Route 133 at 8:16 p.m. The motorcycle then struck the front driver side of an eastbound sport utility vehicle driven by Stephen Shrader of Arcola.

The State Police reported that the motorcyclist was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Shrader and his three passengers, all from Arcola, were reportedly uninjured.

The State Police reported Sunday morning that the name of the deceased will be released by the Edgar County coroner once next of kin notification has been completed.

The crash is still under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0