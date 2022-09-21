Hunt for killer goes on as coroner's jury rules Decatur man's death a homicide

DECATUR — As police continue to hunt his killer, a coroner’s jury formally concluded Wednesday that 17-year-old Decatur man Damarion W. Wright had been the victim of a homicide.

Decatur police officers had found Wright with a fatal gunshot wound to the forehead after responding to a shots-fired call on the evening of Aug. 8 in the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Street.

Giving evidence to the Macon County Coroner’s jury, Det. Scott Marquis said: “Witnesses in the area described hearing between seven and 10 gunshots.

“Witnesses then described cars speeding off after the shots were heard; multiple shell casings were also located near the front door of 1212 East Sedgwick.”

Responding to a question from Coroner Michael E. Day, Marquis said Wright had been armed with a handgun later found tucked into the waistband of his pants. But the detective said Wright had not fired the weapon and there was no indication he had taken part in any gun battle before he was shot to death.

Marquis told the jury that no arrests have been made so far and the murder case remains under investigation.

Day told the jury that an autopsy finding said the head wound would have been lethal within minutes and it appeared the fatal shot was fired from some distance away from the victim.

A check of Herald & Review archives shows the area where the shooting occurred was involved in more gun violence just a day before Wright’s death. A few blocks away at the intersection of North Illinois and East Main streets, two men and a woman were shot but survived their wounds after early morning gunfire.

Commenting at the time, Det. Sgt. Steve Carroll said police arriving at the scene had been confronted by a “large crowd with several aggressive people” and officers had received no help or cooperation.