MATTOON — Illinois State Police are reporting Interstate 57 in Coles County is closed in both directions because of a crash involving two semitrucks.

The crash, which resulted in debris on the roadways, occurred near milepost 181, south of Mattoon.

"Officers are working to set up a diversion and clear the roadway as soon as possible. Please seek an alternate route for now," officials said in a news release issued just before 5 p.m.