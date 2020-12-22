IDOT, Lyft team up to offer safe, sober rides in Macon County

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with Lyft to provide a safe and sober travel option in Macon County through Jan. 1.

The service is being made possible through $20,000 worth of $20 Lyft ride credits from Governors Highway Safety Association and Lyft.

“We are pleased to team up with Lyft to expand a safe option to drivers in Macon County as well as continuing the option in Sangamon County,” said Cynthia Watters, bureau chief of IDOT’s Safety Programs and Engineering. “By providing an easy, accessible and judgement-free way for people to get home safely, this innovative partnership will help save lives.”

The ride credits will be distributed via the Twitter and Facebook accounts of Illinois State Police District 9, Illinois State Police District 10, the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, among others.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists should follow or friend at least one of the agencies and watch their feeds to access the ride code.

The codes will be valid through Jan. 1, between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m., within Sangamon or Macon counties as well as just a few miles beyond.