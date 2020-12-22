 Skip to main content
IDOT, Lyft team up to offer safe, sober rides in Macon County
IDOT, Lyft team up to offer safe, sober rides in Macon County

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with Lyft to provide a safe and sober travel option in Macon County through Jan. 1.

The service is being made possible through $20,000 worth of $20 Lyft ride credits from Governors Highway Safety Association and Lyft.

“We are pleased to team up with Lyft to expand a safe option to drivers in Macon County as well as continuing the option in Sangamon County,” said Cynthia Watters, bureau chief of IDOT’s Safety Programs and Engineering. “By providing an easy, accessible and judgement-free way for people to get home safely, this innovative partnership will help save lives.”

The ride credits will be distributed via the Twitter and Facebook accounts of Illinois State Police District 9, Illinois State Police District 10, the Decatur Police Department and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office, among others.

Motorists should follow or friend at least one of the agencies and watch their feeds to access the ride code.

The codes will be valid through Jan. 1, between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m., within Sangamon or Macon counties as well as just a few miles beyond.

Use of these credits is limited to the first 1,000 redemptions or when a total of $20,000 in ride costs have been expended. Possession of the ride code does not guarantee availability of the credit.

You must have the Lyft app and download the code to receive the $20 ride credit. 

