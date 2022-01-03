If Decatur defendant asked for a lawyer while talking to himself, does it still count?

DECATUR — If a defendant in custody and suspected of taking part in a brutal series of Decatur home invasions asks for a lawyer but no cop hears him, does it really matter?

That is the question that might help decide the fate of Byron D. Theus Jr., who is pleading not guilty to multiple counts of home invasion, armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping.

Theus, 22, is accused of being part of an armed gang that carried out three home invasions on the night of Nov. 20, 2018. Terrorized victims were clubbed and beaten and one boy, aged under 10, had a gun barrel shoved inside his mouth as his grandfather was told the child would be killed if he didn’t hand over money.

Decatur police interview tapes were played in a Macon County Circuit Court hearing Monday that showed Theus being questioned after his arrest by Detective James Knierim with no lawyer present. At one point the officer leaves the room and, within seconds, Theus can be heard asking for an attorney. This was during a series of interviews that went on for hours.

Defense attorney Monroe McWard argued that the prosecution will take everything his client says on the tape, whether police were present or not, to try to convict him, therefore the request which nobody heard until later ought to stand. He argued that statements obtained from Theus in which he confessed to the crimes should therefore be rejected because his request for counsel had been effectively denied.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler wouldn’t go that far. He ruled that Theus’s statements to police are valid evidence but held off making a decision on what his taped confession says after 1 hour, 38 minutes and 36 seconds of the interview in which he made his lawyer request while Knierim was gone.

Geisler said he wants to give McWard and Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz time to see if they can dig up any legal precedents for or against attorney requests made when defendants are essentially talking to themselves.

“Do you have any case law that if somebody makes a statement ‘Can I get my lawyer’ without the police around, is that basically asking for a lawyer and the interview stops?” asked Geisler of the attorneys.

“This is a unique situation,” replied McWard. Both the defense and the prosecution have until Jan. 27, when Geisler will hold another hearing, to find evidence for and against. The judge also said he will do his own research but wasn’t optimistic about finding anything.

Earlier in Monday’s hearing, Geisler rejected further claims by Theus that he hadn’t been Mirandized properly earlier in his questioning. The judge also denied defense arguments that the defendant, due to his heavy drug use, hadn’t understood his rights to seek help from a lawyer before being questioned and his right to remain silent when they had been explained to him by police.

Kurtz had said it was obvious from evidence she presented and sworn testimony from numerous officers that “the defendant did not tell the truth to this court.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

