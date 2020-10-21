 Skip to main content
Crash blocking Illinois 121 at Wyckles Road
Crash blocking Illinois 121 at Wyckles Road

DECATUR — Illinois State Police are handling a crash at Illinois 121 and Wyckles Road in Macon County. 

Illinois 121 is blocked at this intersection. Please seek an alternate route.

This story will be updated.

