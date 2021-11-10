 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois 32 south of Lovington to close

  • 0

LOVINGTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Illinois 32 a half mile south of Lovington beginning Monday.

Work to upgrade the capacity of a box culvert should be completed by Nov. 24, weather permitting. A detour using Illinois 133, Cadwell Road and Illinois 121 will be posted.

No traffic will be permitted on Illinois 32 between TR 2050N and TR 2000N during the repairs. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time.

Improvements to more than 3,500 miles of highway are planned over the next six years as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital improvement plan.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Victims of botched U.S. drone still await justice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News