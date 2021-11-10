Illinois 32 south of Lovington to close

LOVINGTON — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced the closure of Illinois 32 a half mile south of Lovington beginning Monday.

Work to upgrade the capacity of a box culvert should be completed by Nov. 24, weather permitting. A detour using Illinois 133, Cadwell Road and Illinois 121 will be posted.

No traffic will be permitted on Illinois 32 between TR 2050N and TR 2000N during the repairs. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour and should allow for extra travel time.

Improvements to more than 3,500 miles of highway are planned over the next six years as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital improvement plan.

