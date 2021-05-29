 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Illinois 48 safety committee formed in Taylorville

  • JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL, Taylorville) delivers personal protective equipment to Eastern Star Home on Tuesday afternoon in Macon. Davis worked with Illinois Manufacturers Association John Deere, who has been producing reusable, recyclable PPE, to deliver packed of PPE around central Illinois.

{{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE — Mayor Bruce Barry has formed a committee to study the safety of Illinois 48.

He has invited representatives of the Illinois State Police, Macon and Christian county sheriffs departments, police chiefs and mayors of Morrisonville, Stonington, Blue Mound and Taylorville, Illinois Department of Transportation, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, state Sen. Doris Turner, Reps. Sue Scherer and Avery Bourne.

A meeting will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the Taylorville Firehouse, 202 N. Main St. The meeting is open to the public.

Taylorville Mayor Bruce Barry
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Free Covid-19 testing in Decatur

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News