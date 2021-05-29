Illinois 48 safety committee formed in Taylorville

TAYLORVILLE — Mayor Bruce Barry has formed a committee to study the safety of Illinois 48.
He has invited representatives of the Illinois State Police, Macon and Christian county sheriffs departments, police chiefs and mayors of Morrisonville, Stonington, Blue Mound and Taylorville, Illinois Department of Transportation, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, state Sen. Doris Turner, Reps. Sue Scherer and Avery Bourne.
A meeting will be held 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, at the Taylorville Firehouse, 202 N. Main St. The meeting is open to the public.
PHOTOS: Tornado recovery in Taylorville
Tornado
The next morning
The next morning
The next morning
The next morning
Severe weather
Relief Effort
Vickie Barker
Mike Crews in April
Mayor Bruce Barry in April
Lyle Prosser Construction in April
Mayor Bruce Barry in April
Tornado damage in April
Tree limbs in April
April recovery
Randy Crowder in November
Michael Neece in November
Amity Food Market in November
Damage in November
