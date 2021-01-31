Illinois announces 2,428 new COVID cases on Sunday

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday reported 2,428 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease, including 40 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 1,126,301 cases, including 19,243 deaths. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,871 specimens for a total 16,039,292. As of last night, 2,467 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 538 patients were in the ICU and 289 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test is 3.9%.

Macon County doesn't provide a virus update on weekends.

A total of 1,333,475 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 496,100 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 1,829,575. IDPH is currently reporting a total of 981,988 vaccines administered, including 156,872 for long-term care facilities.