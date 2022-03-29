 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Illinois Department of Transportation to resurface portion of I-72

DECATUR — The Illinois Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing a portion of Interstate 72 on Monday, April 4.

The section will extend from the Sangamon County line west to about 1.5 miles west of U.S. 51 in Decatur. The work will reduce the highway to one lane in each direction during portions of the work, with traffic control signs, arrows and barricades to direct motorists.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

