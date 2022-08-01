Illinois EPA seals Taylorville Kroger due to asbestos

TAYLORVILLE — The
Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued a seal order for the Taylorville Kroger due to asbestos contamination.
EPA Director John J. Kim issued the seal order for the grocery store, located at 201 E Bidwell St. in Taylorville, following an inspection of the property that revealed asbestos materials within areas of the building accessible to the public.
According to an EPA statement, all occupants were removed from the building and the building was sealed to the public on Friday. The agency requested that any renovation or demolition activities cease.
In a statement to the Herald & Review, Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger Central Division, said the company is taking steps to reopen the store soon.
"The company will work with the EPA, our vendor and with remediation partners to correct the issue. We will reopen as soon as the EPA rescinds the order and we are able to do so as safety is one of our core values," Halvorson said. "We're offering our associates the opportunity to work at our stores in Decatur until the issue is resolved. We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers and community and will work to resolve this matter and reopen as quickly as possible."
The EPA said it received a complaint expressing concerns about renovations happening at the grocery store on July 29.
Through its inspection, the agency found that SSI, a licensed asbestos contractor, had been conducting asbestos removal operations at the property but that asbestos materials had escaped in the process.
“Removal operations have rendered asbestos-containing material friable, which can cause the uncontrolled discharge of asbestos fibers into the environment,” the statement read. “Illinois EPA inspectors observed that SSI had constructed a containment, but material had escaped the containment.”
The EPA referred an enforcement against Kroger and SSI to the Illinois Attorney General’s Office for violations of the Illinois Environmental Protection Act and Illinois Pollution Control Board Regulations.
