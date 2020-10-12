Illinois nears 9,000 COVID-19 deaths

Regional numbers

As of Friday, Oct. 9, the most recent date for which regional numbers are available, Region 1 in northwest Illinois continued to have the highest rolling average test positivity rate, at 9.7 percent. That number had risen in five of the past 10 days.

Region 1 continues to be under enhanced mitigation measures, which include a ban on indoor dining and drinking at bars and restaurants.

Region 6, in eastern Illinois, which includes the Urbana-Champaign metropolitan area, continued to have the lowest positivity rate largely due to the aggressive testing program being carried out on the main campus of the University of Illinois.

As of Friday, the region as a whole was showing a test positivity rate of only 2 percent. But if Champaign County, which accounts for an average of more than 11,000 tests per day, is taken out of the mix, the positivity rate for the rest of the region stood at 7.2 percent, less than one percentage point below the 8-percent threshold that can trigger enhanced mitigation measures.

IDPH has said that if the positivity rate for the region, even excluding Champaign County, goes above 8 percent for three consecutive days, Champaign County will be required to participate in enhanced mitigation efforts.