Illinois records highest COVID-19 death count since May

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Wednesday that 145 people in the state had died of COVID-19 over the previous 24 hours, the highest single-day death toll since the peak of the first wave of the pandemic in May, while overall hospital usage in the state reached its highest level.

IDPH also reported 12,657 new cases of the disease had been confirmed since Tuesday out of 93,464 tests performed, for a single-day statewide positivity rate of 13.5%. The preliminary rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 12.5%.

As of late Tuesday night, 5,042 people were reported hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, a 6% increase over the previous day’s total and the largest number of hospitalizations due to the disease since April 28. Total hospital bed usage, including non-COVID patients, stood at 25,536, the highest at any point during the pandemic, leaving only 27% of the state’s total hospital capacity available.

Of those hospitalized, 951 were in intensive care units, accounting for a quarter of of all staffed ICU beds in the state, while 404 of those patients were on ventilators.

Hospital bed utilization was most severe in Region 7, which includes Will and Kankakee counties, and Region 10, suburban Cook County, where only 21% of beds were available.