Illinois reports 31 coronavirus deaths, 2,905 new cases

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 2,905 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the state and 31 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 316,423 cases, including 8,975 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 3-9 is 4.0%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,256 specimens for a total of 6,243,635. As of last night, 1,807 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 166 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.