Illinois reports 31 coronavirus deaths, 2,905 new cases

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 2,905 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the state and 31 additional confirmed deaths.
The following deaths were reported:
- Christian County: 1 male 70s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 70s
- Fayette County: 2 males 70s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 male 60s
- Knox County: 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 90s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 80s
- Union County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 316,423 cases, including 8,975 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 3-9 is 4.0%.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 66,256 specimens for a total of 6,243,635. As of last night, 1,807 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 406 patients were in the ICU and 166 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
