Illinois Route 121 accident sends one to hospital

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Illinois State Police responded to a single vehicle crash at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday on Illinois Route 121 at Industrial Drive in Cumberland County.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Gray Pontiac, driven by a 54-year-old man from Toledo, was traveling south on Illinois Route 121 at Industrial Drive. The vehicle left the road to the west and struck a ditch, then overturned multiple times in a field west of Illinois Route 121.

He was transported by Air Evac to Carle Hospital, Champaign, with injuries. He was issued citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and driving while license suspended.

