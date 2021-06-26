Illinois State Police complete Macon County enforcement patrols

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois State Police announced the results of alcohol enforcement patrols held in Macon County during June.
Alcohol and drug impairment are factors in 30% of all fatal crashes in Illinois, and there is one alcohol-related traffic death every 53 minutes in the United States.
Officers handed out 21 written warnings; 13 citations/arrests; found one insurance violation; five driver's license violations; seven registration offenses; and two occupant restraint offenses. There were no driving under the influence violations or other alcohol and drug citations during the period.
State police said severe weather inhibited their efforts during the enhanced patrols.
