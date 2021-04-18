Illinois State Police trying to find missing Clarksburg woman

CLARKSBURG — Illinois State Police are appealing for help to find a 72-year-old woman reported missing from her Clarksburg home in rural Shelby County on Saturday.
A news release from the police Sunday said family members had told the Shelby County Sheriff's Office that Sherry Hubbartt was last seen at her home in Clarksburg south of Shelbyville.
“If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 774-3941 or the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5, at (217) 867-2211,” the release added.
