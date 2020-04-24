Illinois surpasses testing goal, unveiling daily high of new COVID-19 cases

Because of the quality of current antibody tests and the fact that this coronavirus is new, Pritzker said, “researchers don’t yet know the extent to which having COVID-19 antibodies equals having immunity.”

“As soon as they prove themselves accurate and reliable, I will make it a priority to get them into our communities as widely as we can,” he said. “What I won't do is run full speed ahead with these tests before they're proven, because among other things, we would be offering people a false sense of security.”

Mask requirement clarified

Pritzker on Friday also clarified part of Illinois’ modified stay-at-home order, which goes into effect on May 1, that requires — instead of suggests — people wear face coverings when in a public place where they cannot maintain a six-foot distance from other people.

Pritzker said grocery stores should be allowed to turn away a person who is not wearing a face covering.

“It’s perfectly acceptable to tell people that you’re not allowed in if you’re not wearing a face mask,” the governor said. “Remember, a face covering is protecting other people. So this person is being not just disrespectful to everybody in the grocery store, but also potentially infecting other people.”