Illinois surpasses testing goal, unveiling daily high of new COVID-19 cases

SPRINGFIELD — Macon County’s confirmed cases of coronavirus increased by eight on Friday, the same day Illinois surpassed a long-stated benchmark of 10,000 daily completed tests for COVID-19. Gov. J.B. Pritzker called the testing of more than 16,000 people in the past day “a very important milestone” in the state’s response to the pandemic.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that 16,124 tests were completed in the past 24 hours, shattering the state’s previous daily high of more than 9,000.
“Vital to our efforts to reduce social restrictions, get our economy going and keep the residents of our state safe is the expansion of testing for COVID-19 infections,” Pritzker said during his daily briefing in Chicago.
The number of COVID-19 tests predictably brought with it a daily high of new confirmed cases, 2,724, bringing Illinois’ total to 39,658.
“Our ability to test and get results quickly is key to our ability to map the presence of this virus and to gradually reduce our mitigation measures and get more people back to work,” Pritzker said. “There's still more work to do to maintain and build on this progress, but reaching and surpassing the 10,000 mark is a great first step.”
The governor added that the rate of positive results in the most recent day of tests was 17 percent, which is below the state’s cumulative positive rate of 21 percent.
The IDPH also announced that 108 people died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing that total to 1,795. That count is concurrent with state models that show Illinois is in its COVID-19 peak of between 50 and 150 deaths per day.
Pritzker said Illinois was able to achieve Friday’s testing milestone by expanding testing and gathering more testing materials, including new shipments of swabs that have allowed testing output to “more than double” in the past week.
Pritzker said he expects to sustain 10,000 tests per day, but added that depends on available testing supplies and how many people each day request a test.
IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the health department is also pushing testing materials to “more and more” long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities, in order to get ahead of future outbreaks.
“Our hope is that by testing staff and residents in the long-term care facilities located in areas with high levels of community transmission, we can detect cases earlier and potentially before an outbreak occurs,” she said.
The state stepped in this week to provide extensive testing at Fair Havens Senior Living in Decatur, which has been an epicenter for coronavirus cases in Macon County.
As of Friday, the facility’s residents and staff account for 74 of Macon County’s 104 confirmed cases and 10 of the county’s 11 deaths related to the disease.
Three new cases at the facility were among the eight announced Friday by the county's Joint Crisis Communication Team.
“The bulk of positive cases in our community have been related to a congregate living facility. However, the public should not have a false sense of security that only congregate living facilities are at risk,” the news release stated. “Any contact with others is an increased risk of exposure and should be limited whenever possible.”
To date, the Joint Crisis Communication Team said there have been 630 total tests performed. The Joint Crisis Communication Team said 74 of the confirmed cases are isolating at home, five are hospitalized and 14 have been released from isolation.
Antibody tests
One type of testing the state has held off from is antibody testing, which attempts to detect someone’s immunity to COVID-19 via blood sample. Although some hospitals have begun administering these tests, Pritzker said verifying their accuracy “has been difficult.”
Because of the quality of current antibody tests and the fact that this coronavirus is new, Pritzker said, “researchers don’t yet know the extent to which having COVID-19 antibodies equals having immunity.”
“As soon as they prove themselves accurate and reliable, I will make it a priority to get them into our communities as widely as we can,” he said. “What I won't do is run full speed ahead with these tests before they're proven, because among other things, we would be offering people a false sense of security.”
Mask requirement clarified
Pritzker on Friday also clarified part of Illinois’ modified stay-at-home order, which goes into effect on May 1, that requires — instead of suggests — people wear face coverings when in a public place where they cannot maintain a six-foot distance from other people.
Pritzker said grocery stores should be allowed to turn away a person who is not wearing a face covering.
“It’s perfectly acceptable to tell people that you’re not allowed in if you’re not wearing a face mask,” the governor said. “Remember, a face covering is protecting other people. So this person is being not just disrespectful to everybody in the grocery store, but also potentially infecting other people.”
He suggested that before turning someone away, store owners politely ask customers to securely cover their face with a T-shirt or other piece of clothing.
“And if they don’t, they shouldn’t be allowed in,” he said.
Jon Kindseth, deputy city manager, made mention of the modified stay-at-home order in the city of Decatur’s daily video release on COVID-19 issues.
In addition to requiring face masks, the order adds to the list of “essential” businesses that are allowed to operate with restrictions and opens parks and recreation areas.
“As we begin the process of slowly reopening our local economy, it is important as ever that we maintain the CDC guidelines for social distancing, for covering so that we don’t lose ground slowing the spread of COVID-19 … and risk another economic pause,” Kindseth said.
Kindseth also encouraged all Decatur businesses which need financial assistance to get their applications in for the next round of a federal coronavirus relief loan program for small businesses set to kick off next week with an additional $320 billion.
The U.S. Small Business Administration will resume accepting applications for its Paycheck Protection Program at 9:30 a.m. (CST) Monday, the agency and U.S. Treasury Department said in a joint release.
Congress passed a relief bill that President Donald Trump signed Friday with more funding for the program and a separate disaster loan and grant initiative whose funding also expired last week.
The city video also included a presentation by Dr. Mark Scott, medical director of SIU Center for Family Medicine in Decatur.
Like Kindseth, Scott encouraged residents to remain diligent in their efforts to social distance, wash their hands and wear masks.
“We are by no means over with this pandemic,” Scott said, who also took some time to address some myths related to medications as they relate to coronavirus.
“There is a lot of misinformation out there,” he said, adding, there is “no proven, effective treatment” of COVID-19.
He ended his presentation urging people to use hand sanitizers and disinfecting products that include chemicals mentioned as possible coronavirus remedies, as they are intended and not to ingest them.
Doing so, he said, "could cause great harm or death.”
Scott Perry contributed to this report.
