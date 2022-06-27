 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ImpactLife providing gift cards to blood donors through July 4

DECATUR — ImpactLife is offering an incentive for potential blood donors to curb a supply shortage. 

The company will provide $20 gift card vouchers to donors who give blood at its centers, including the Decatur location, through July 4 to help avoid a blood supply shortage on the holiday weekend. 

ImpactLife supplies blood to 124 hospitals, including both Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital. ImpactLife, which seeks to maintain a five-day supply of all blood components, said its supply is critically low. 

“The week ahead may well be the most challenging week of the year for our region’s blood supply,” said Amanda Hess, vice president of donor and public relations at ImpactLife in a press release. 

“We have seen low donation rates since Memorial Day and Fourth of July is just ahead,” Hess continued. “Now is time to donate and make sure blood is ‘on the shelves’ at our local hospitals, ready to transfuse at a moment’s notice.”

According to the center, both positive and negative type-O blood are at one-day supplies. Other types have consistently been at two and three day supplies since the beginning of June. 

Blood donations are necessary to support both routine use at local hospitals and a reserve in case of emergency demand or mass trauma.  

To schedule an appointment, donors can call (800) 747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org.

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11.

