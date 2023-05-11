DECATUR — Police said an accused thief helped himself to the belongings of several other prisoners as he was being bailed out of the Macon County Jail.

Michael J. Nevenschwander was released at 12 a.m. March 19 after posting a $500 bond on bail set at $5,000 following his arrest March 2 on charges of theft and aiding and abetting in the possession of a stolen vehicle.

After he was gone, jail staff said they discovered he had taken gold and silver chains and a wedding ring, together valued at more than $500, belonging to one fellow inmate. And they found he had grabbed a prescription pair of glasses, valued at $700, belonging to another inmate.

Sworn affidavits said the jewelry was grabbed off the desk of one of the corrections officers while the glasses had been taken from a “property tote” elsewhere in the jail.

Jail staff reviewed video surveillance which they said captured Nevenschwander committing both thefts.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office deputies were informed of the crimes and started looking for the defendant, who was found and rearrested March 24. He remained in custody Thursday and now faces two new charges of theft. He is scheduled to appear in Macon Circuit Court June 27 for a preliminary hearing.

