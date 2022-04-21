Inquest hears about last moments of 17-year-old Decatur murder victim

DECATUR — The last terrifying moments of Kemareon L. Rice’s young life was outlined for a coroner’s jury Thursday as they probed the details of how the Decatur teenager ended up being shot to death.

Rice, 17, died just after 12 a.m. March 6 from a gunshot wound to the back as he tried to flee from his killers in a car driven by family members.

The hunt is now on for the suspects in his death, and murder arrest warrants have been issued by Decatur police for Travell D. Washington, 21, and 22-year-old Freiashya L. Ayres.

Giving evidence at the inquest, which returned a verdict of homicide, Detective Scott Marquis explained that police were already nearby, and even heard the fatal gunshot.

Marquis told the jurors that officers had been called earlier to reports of a group of young people causing a disturbance in the area of the parking lot of the Walmart store on East Maryland Street.

“There they encountered a group of juveniles and included in that group was Mr. Rice,” said Marquis.

“As he was being escorted off the property it’s clear on body and in-car camera (police video footage) he was 100% healthy. He walks towards the McDonald’s parking lot at which time witnesses described a vehicle pulling up and an occupant in that vehicle opening fire at him.”

Marquis said officers still in the area heard the sound of gunshots and rushed to the McDonald’s lot in time to see a fleeing vehicle which turned out to be the one carrying Rice. It gets pulled over in the 3300 block of East Fitzgerald Road and emergency medical help is summoned when officers realize Rice had been shot.

Responding to questions from Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day, the detective said police have a clear record of the last moments of Rice’s life thanks to video surveillance footage pulled from McDonald’s.

“It does show a vehicle and in that video we can see one occupant does open fire in the direction of Mr. Rice,” said Marquis.

“He is running from the suspects in this incident and he runs around the vehicle he later ends up in. As he is trying to get in he starts on the passenger side and he runs around to the driver’s side and actually jumps into that vehicle’s driver’s door.

Marquis told the coroner the other occupants of the car were trying to get Rice to a hospital when they were pulled over.

And, as family members sat weeping in the audience for the inquest, Day asked the detective: “There was nothing to be done to save this young man’s life at the scene, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, correct?”

“Correct,” replied the detective.

