Investigation after live bullets found at Decatur school

DECATUR — Police are working with school officials to ensure the safety of students after live bullets were found outside a boys’ bathroom at Stephen Decatur Middle School.

The Decatur School District notified parents Friday evening about the discovery of three live rounds.

The notification continued: “The School Resource Officer, who was at the school, retrieved the bullets. There was no active threat and proper police protocols were followed.”

The school district said a “collaborative investigation into this matter” is underway working with Decatur police. The notification said students would undergo “bag checks” Monday as an additional safety precaution.

The district did not say whether such security checks would continue after Monday, and calls to a spokeswoman Monday were not immediately returned.

Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said he understood the bullets had been found after some sort of dispute or disagreement among students at the school. He said no arrests have been made in the case so far and follow-up investigations and consultations with school administrators were being handled by the school resource officer.

Staff Writer Donnette Beckett contributed to this report.

