Investigations continue into crash that killed Edinburg woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

EDINBURG — Police said their investigations are continuing into a late Saturday night single vehicle car crash in rural Christian County that killed 35-year-old Michelle White of Edinburg.

A news release from Master Sgt. Alan Bailey with the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said White had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, south of Edinburg, at 12:35 a.m. Sunday by Deputy Christian County Coroner Austin Peters. “White died of blunt force trauma to the body due to the motor vehicle crash,” Bailey added. She had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Bailey said police had been called to the scene just before 12 a.m. and found the car had been southbound on 800 East Road when it left the highway and struck a tree. The unnamed driver and two passengers were injured and taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for treatment; no information on their condition was available Monday.

Bailey said the circumstances leading up to the crash are being investigated by both the sheriff’s office and a State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Mug shots from the Herald & Review

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.