Iowa State University reviewing policies after Normal native, 19, drowns in lake

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University plans to review its policies and procedures for 55 school sports clubs following the drowning of two members of the student crew club at the weekend, the school said.

Yaakov Ben-David, 20, a sophomore from Washington D.C., and Derek Nanni, 19, a freshman from Normal drowned when their boat capsized Sunday at Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County, north of the Iowa State campus in Ames, Iowa. Three other crew members were rescued.

The school's sports clubs are largely outside of university control but, following the accident, the school will also create the position of Sport Club Safety Officer to work with the clubs, the school said in a news release.

The president of the crew club had raised some concerns about safety in February last year, saying the club should institute a mandatory swim test of team members among other improvements, the university said.