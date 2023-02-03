DECATUR — Illinois State Police will conduct additional seat belt enforcement patrols in Macon and Vermilion counties throughout February.

ISP Troop 7 Commander Captain Bryan Pruitt announced the patrols, known as the Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, at the end of January.

Police say the program’s objective is to increase the number of individuals regularly buckling up. That comes through education, inspections and the enforcement of safety belt and child safety seat laws during traffic stops, according to an ISP news release.

All vehicle passengers, in both front and back seats, are required by Illinois law to wear safety belts.

Safety belts are “one of the most effective safety devices in vehicles” and save an estimated 14,000 lives every year, the department said.

