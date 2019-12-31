It's been 10 years since Illinois banned texting and driving, but police say plenty of people are still doing it.

While several residents who spoke to the Herald & Review said they have noticed fewer drivers getting distracted since the ban, they said it still happens frequently.

“It's been a little better,” said Janet Brownfield, 61, a resident of Decatur for over 30 years. “It's still happening and it's still dangerous. My phone's in my purse when I'm driving, so I have hands-free when I'm answering something, but I never text and drive.”

Connie Rigley, 63, she still encounters people distracted by their mobile devices “a lot.”

“You see them swerving and hit the curb and cause me to put my brakes on, which causes the people behind to (do so),” Rigley said. “I've never been in a wreck but it sure makes me very angry.”

From Baylie Wasley’s perspective, the legislation hasn’t had much impact. People are still taking chances.

“I don't think it's done anything, not at all. When you drive down the street you can tell there's people still on their phones,” said Wasley, 20.

Brad Wright Sr. said he still sees people talking on their phones, though not as often.