It's going to be hot: Weekend heat index expected in the 100s, weather service says
It's going to be hot: Weekend heat index expected in the 100s, weather service says

DECATUR — East Central Illinois residents are advised to take precaution this weekend as a heat advisory will be in effect, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The weather service says a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees can be expected around noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Residents are encouraged to limit time outside, drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms, as hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the weather service said. Children and pets should not be left alone in vehicles. 

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night that may be briefly severe, mostly due to damaging winds, according to the weather service

