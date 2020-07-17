It's going to be hot: Weekend heat index expected in the 100s, weather service says

DECATUR — East Central Illinois residents are advised to take precaution this weekend as a heat advisory will be in effect, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The weather service says a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees can be expected around noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Dangerous #heat expected this weekend, with the hottest conditions Saturday (heat index 105-110 widespread). #ILwx pic.twitter.com/d9iNVB1kUZ— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 17, 2020
Residents are encouraged to limit time outside, drink plenty of fluids and stay in air-conditioned rooms, as hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur, the weather service said. Children and pets should not be left alone in vehicles.
With dangerous #heat expected, be sure to take care of yourself. Stay in the A/C, drink plenty of water, and watch for heat illness. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/PEVcto0aiA— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 17, 2020
A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night that may be briefly severe, mostly due to damaging winds, according to the weather service.
