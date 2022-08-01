Janitorial fracas at Decatur school results in battery charge

DECATUR — A member of the janitorial staff at Robertson Charter School is facing a preliminary charge of aggravated battery after police accuse him of knocking a janitorial colleague over with a violent “belly bump.”

A sworn affidavit said the incident happened in a hallway of the school Friday morning. Police said the 70-year-old male victim had been taken to HSHS St. Mary’s hospital where officer Megan Welge said she didn’t see any visible injuries on him but the man complained of feeling “immediate pain” after falling to the floor.

Welge said the violence was captured on the school security system which showed the victim standing near the front door of the school moments before he was attacked.

“He (the victim) appears quite animated, as if he was waving his arms and appeared to be yelling,” said Welge. “The footage then shows (his 52-year-old accused assailant) run up from the hallway… and then he strikes (the victim) with his stomach in a ‘belly bump’ manner, causing him to fall backwards out of view.”

Welge quotes the victim as saying trouble between the two men had flared earlier when they had “words in the breakroom” and the victim said he had been shoved into a wall. The victim then tells police he had just left the breakroom when the attack on him occurred in the hallway.

Asked for his version of what happened, the 52-year-old man told police the other man had exaggerated the incident by “throwing himself backwards.” The younger man said he had run up to him in the first place because the older man was “running his mouth, cussing and instigating the situation.”

After being booked on the preliminary charge, the defendant was taken into custody. Macon County Jail records show he was released Saturday after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000. Police note the charge is “aggravated” because of the victim’s age and the fact that he is a school employee.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

A message left requesting comment from Robertson Charter School was not immediately returned Monday.