Judge agrees to slight bond reduction for Forsyth woman charged in baby death

DECATUR — Taylor D. Burris, the Forsyth home daycare operator accused of inflicting fatal injuries on a baby by shaking it, will now have to come up with $5,000 less to get out of jail.

Presiding Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Griffith agreed Wednesday to lower the defendant’s bail from $250,000 to $200,000. And that means the bond she needs to post, 10% of the total, is reduced from $25,000 to $20,000.

The bail reduction was far short of what defense attorney Steve Jones had asked for, however, and he had pleaded for it to be dropped to just $50,000.

Opposing the bail reduction motion, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, who is prosecuting the case, had wanted the bond to remain at $250,000.

In previous court appearances Rueter had said the issue of deciding an appropriate bail amount was difficult. On the one hand, he had said, Burris presents a clean record and strong ties to the community and, according to police, had eventually confessed to what she had done.

But on the other side, Rueter had said the court needs to consider the serious crime she is accused of and its consequences.

Seven-week-old Maren Gallagher died May 18 in a Springfield hospital. She had suffered extensive head injuries that a medical expert on abuse determined had been caused by the baby being shaken violently.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said Burris had lied about what had happened at first and then admitted to shaking Maren when she would not stop crying.

Burris has denied charges of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and endangering the life of a child. The defendant is due back in court Aug. 10 for a pretrial hearing.