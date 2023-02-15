DECATUR — As another convicted gunman was sentenced, a defense lawyer and a judge spoke of their despair at the level of firearm violence plaguing the streets of Decatur, and what to do about it.

Keron K. Jones, 19, was sent to prison for nine years Tuesday in Macon County Circuit Court as his family sat weeping in the public gallery. He pleaded guilty to the aggravated discharge of a firearm as part of a plea deal.

Jones had been caught-up in a shoot-out in a parking lot next to the Lock Stock & Barrel bar in the early hours of May 6. Three people were shot and wounded in violence that was linked by Decatur police to continuing gang rivalries in the city.

Jones’s defense attorney, Chris Amero, told Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith that his client was guilty of a serious gun crime and he would not seek to deny that.

But he also had Jones take the stand to describe a life of growing up “in the streets” and fighting to survive amid gang warfare. Jones said he had been shot at “three or four times” and his brother had been shot.

Jones, a high school dropout with an ounce-a-day cannabis habit who gets by dealing the drug, said he dreams of escaping crime and violence and turning his life around so he can be a father to his 1-year-old daughter.

“I want to find different things to do with my life,” he told the judge.

Amero acknowledged Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe’s recommendation that Jones receive a 10-year sentence, but said multiple similar sentences in so many similar cases were achieving nothing.

“Judge, we’ve been doing this for so long now it is not sending a message to anybody,” said Amero.

“I understand Mr. Tighe’s point, but whatever we’re doing here is not working. I don’t know what to do and I am tired: I’m tired of the guns, I am tired of the drugs and I am tired of the violence here.”

Amero said the sad reality was that Jones lived in a world where he was confronted by people who wanted to shoot him to death. He argued the defendant had shot back outside Lock Stock & Barrel to defend himself or face the imminent prospect of being killed.

“And this isn't just about Keron, this is about everybody,” Amero added. “When no one is there to protect you, you have to take matters into your own hands and sometimes in order to do that, you have to break the law. Again with all these guns, judge, I don’t know what to recommend, I am tired of people shooting each other. But if somebody shoots at me or my family, I am shooting back… and Mr. Jones did what he had to do to live another day for him, his mother, and his daughter…”

Griffith said Jones still had to be punished for what he had done but he noted what Amero had said and lamented a rising wave of violence that had seen two Decatur victims shot dead in the last week. He said it was clear prison sentences alone were not turning the tide of violent crime.

“We have a mass incarceration of young people and it doesn’t seem like it works,” the judge said. “So I don’t know what the answer is… whatever we’re doing now isn’t working and it’s just kind of a dire situation.”

Jones will serve his nine year sentence at 85% and Griffith also agreed to recommend him for drug treatment while in prison.

