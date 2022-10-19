Judge finds Decatur man guilty of attempted murder

DECATUR — A Macon County Circuit Court judge on Wednesday convicted Delahn L. Amos of the attempted murder of a Decatur tattoo artist who was shot six times.

The bench trial before Judge James Coryell had gotten underway Tuesday and Coryell said he will listen to sentencing arguments on Dec. 2.

Amos, 31, was represented by defense lawyer Mike Harmon and had consistently maintained he was innocent, claiming someone else had joined another gunman to ambush and shoot the 36-year-old victim on the night of Aug. 27, 2020.

Previous court testimony described the tattoo artist being lured to the area of the 1100 block of North College Street expecting to be commissioned to do some artwork.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammy Wagoner had said that, instead, he was shot by both Amos and another defendant, Levron K. Hines, as part of some dispute.

Hines, 39, appeared in court Oct. 4 and was sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to committing aggravated battery with a firearm.

The attempted murder charge against Amos also has links with another case he faces, this time accusing him of shooting to death Decatur man Demetrius D. Maclin, 31, after an argument. Maclin’s body had been found in a car parked at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street on Aug. 26, 2020, the day before the attempted murder went down.

Amos is pleading not guilty to three alternate murder counts in Maclin’s death and no trial date has yet been set. Coryell said he will hold a status hearing on the murder charges when the defendant appears before him for sentencing on Dec. 2.

Amos remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $10 million.