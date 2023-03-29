DECATUR — A judge told Carlos Saucedo-Nava that the savage beating he inflicted on his ex-girlfriend amounted to “brutal and heinous behavior”, but said prosecutors had not proved he intended to kill her.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler then acquitted the 27-year-old defendant of attempted murder after a bench trial that concluded Wednesday.

But the judge also found Assistant State’s Attorney Stephen Friedel had proved a charge of aggravated domestic battery. And as the prosecutor had further proved that the beating was brutal and heinous, it doubled the sentencing range to a maximum of 14 years, with any sentence to be served at 85%.

The defendant remains jailed and will be sentenced June 5.

The charges date to the morning of September 3 when Saucedo-Nava, who believed long-time girlfriend and the mother of his child was cheating on him, launched his ferocious attack on her in the bedroom of his Decatur home.

Repeatedly punching and then kicking the then 27-year-old woman in the head, he shattered bones in her skull and left her with swelling so severe doctors had to insert a tube so she could breathe. The woman was airlifted to a regional trauma center and treated by being placed in a medically-induced coma; she would end up spending more than 40 days in hospital.

Speaking after the case, her family said they still believed her attacker should have been convicted of attempted murder.

“...There was a definite intent to kill her,” the victim's sister said.

But she also said the family was heartened by the judge’s brutal and heinous behavior finding, and the extended sentence that could bring.

“My sister does deserve justice, and I think attempted murder was needed,” the sister said of the verdicts rendered. “And I think with at least a 14 year (sentencing range) hopefully she will be able to find peace and closure within herself.”

She said her sister had recovered well physically but still suffers from memory problems and post traumatic stress disorder. She also praised her sister’s courage for confronting her attacker in court and testifying.

“I think that she stood up for herself and that she was very brave and that she faced her abuser,” she added. “I hope he can sit inside of a prison cell for a very long time and just think about everything that he did; I pray to God that he comes out a better person.”

As for any other woman who may be the victim of a violent relationship, the victim's sister urged them to report it to anyone willing to listen. “Go and get help immediately and walk away from that situation before you end up dead,” she said.

Evidence at the bench trial had said Saucedo-Nava and the victim had engaged in a two year relationship that frequently turned physically abusive; both had been convicted of previously battering each other.

Saucedo-Nava had tried to claim he had inflicted his girlfriend’s terrible injuries while defending himself from a knife attack. Defense attorney Susan Moorehead had told the judge: “The law is clear in this state: a person is allowed to take whatever means, including lethal means, that are reasonable and necessary under the circumstances to protect themselves.”

Friedel had dismissed the self-defense claims and said the victim’s injuries — extensive photographs had been displayed in court — left no doubt she could have died.

Friedel said anyone looking at the facts of the case could not help but conclude this merited a charge of attempted murder. “...To see that a person beat a woman to the point where he put her in hospital for 42 days and then somehow claim that is not an attempted murder is not understandable,” he added.

Geisler, who decided Saucedo-Nava’s self-defense assertion was not believable, said the prosecution had failed to exceed the reasonable doubt standard in trying to prove his intention was to kill rather than just cause intense pain and suffering.

