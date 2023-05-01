DECATUR — A woman accused of attacking her Decatur neighbors with everything from boiling water to a knife and a hammer is going to be examined by a psychiatrist after repeatedly clashing with a judge during a court hearing.

Michelle A. Jones, 54, is denying a bunch of charges that include aggravated battery, aggravated assault and four counts of battery. She is also pleading not guilty to theft, disorderly conduct, criminal damage and criminal trespass.

The defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for what was supposed to be a preliminary hearing to test the evidence and see if there was probable cause to try her. Now, after her repeated outbursts, she will be brought back to court at the end of this month when the judge will consider a report on her mental fitness.

Jones had clashed with Judge Lindsey Shelton during a preliminary hearing Wednesday after Decatur Police Officer Tia Kuenzel had outlined a series of attacks Jones had made on her North College Street neighbors April 8.

A sworn affidavit, signed by the officer, also said Jones had stolen one of her neighbor’s security cameras and tried to flush it down the toilet — all while being watched and spoken to by the neighbor via the camera — before hitting it with a hammer.

Jones, who was representing herself, was then asked by Shelton if she wanted to question Kuenzel on cross-examination.

“Well, to my understanding, I didn’t understand how a preliminary hearing was going to go,” Jones told the judge.

“I thought we were going to go over the evidence and I will be presented with evidence. I didn’t understand that this was going to be a process where I was going to have to cross-examine any witnesses…”

The judge patiently explained that the defendant had been told at an earlier hearing how the preliminary proceeding would work.

“...I was very clear about what would happen today,” said Shelton. “So do you want to ask questions and continue to represent yourself? Or would you like me to appoint a public defender at this time?”

Jones, who is being held in the Macon County Jail, refused to ask any questions and then began complaining she wasn’t given access to the Macon County Law Library to do research.

More verbal sparring with the judge followed, in which Jones repeatedly interrupted, before Shelton ordered her removed from the courtroom.

State’s Attorney Scott Rueter told the judge he now had doubts about Jones’s mental fitness to stand trial.

“I agree,” Shelton replied. She then made an order to have a clinical psychiatrist appointed to evaluate the defendant’s mental condition. She also appointed the Public Defender’s Office to represent Jones during the fitness evaluation.

And, based on what she had heard of the prosecution evidence, the judge ruled there was probable cause to try Jones. Shelton scheduled a hearing for May 31 to determine the defendant’s mental fitness.

Jones remained in custody Monday with bail set at $20,000, requiring her to post a bond of $2,000 to be freed. Prosecutors had requested her bail be set at $50,000.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson