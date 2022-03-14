Judge passes 7 1/2-year sentence on Decatur man who shot-up girlfriend's car

DECATUR — A Decatur man who shot-up his ex-girlfriend’s car as she cowered watching in her living room has been sentenced to 7½ years in prison.

Bruce A. Pam, 40, took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw him admit to a charge of the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, a Class 2 felony.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes then agreed to dismiss further charges of the aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, criminal damage to property and possession of a stolen firearm when Pam appeared before him on March 11.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said the ex-girlfriend heard a noise outside her home on the night of Nov. 13 and looked out to see Pam, who was wearing a distinctive peach-colored jumpsuit.

“(She) observed Bruce walk in front of her vehicle and fire ‘five to six’ times towards her direction with a black handgun,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Police Officer Ryan Ricker.

The officer said he later examined the woman’s car and found it had bullet holes through the hood and side of the vehicle. Ricker said he picked up five 9mm bullet casings from the driveway the car was parked on.

A search warrant was executed at Pam’s home and a 9mm handgun was seized from his bedroom, along with the peach-colored jumpsuit.

This was not Pam’s first gun offense. In 2005 he was sent to prison for six years after being convicted of the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

