Judge says 'no' to cutting Decatur man's 50 year murder sentence

DECATUR — Convicted Decatur killer Jason A. White believes 50 years in prison is too much time for his crime, but found out Tuesday that the judge who sentenced him didn’t agree, and he must continue to spend the next half century behind bars.

The sentence had been handed down to White, 31, on Dec. 7 following his conviction in a jury trial of the Aug. 27, 2017, shooting death of 22-year-old Zachary Hubbartt. The Windsor man had been lured to Decatur thinking he was going to do a deal to buy cannabis when White ambushed him at an abandoned house and Hubbartt was shot to death.

The jury, in a surprising decision, ruled that White, who acted with accomplices, had not personally pulled the trigger but was nevertheless guilty of first degree murder.

White has already started his half century prison term and was not present for Tuesday’s hearing to reconsider his sentence before Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith, who had been the trial judge.

Defense lawyer Michelle Sanders said the jury’s decision should have resulted in a lesser sentence for White. “We are arguing that the sentence is excessive given the fact the jury found that he didn’t personally discharge a firearm,” said Sanders.

“Given that, a lesser sentence is warranted.”

But Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter argued just the opposite. He said White had gotten off relatively lightly considering that the sentencing range open to the judge stretched to more than 60 years.

And any sentence imposed had to be topped by a 15-year enhancement because White had been convicted of a murder involving a firearm. So he had been sentenced to 35 years for murder plus a 15 year enhancement, adding up to the total of 50 years.

“Mr. White’s criminal history is extensive and so in our view the court’s decision… quite frankly we think it was lenient and that more time should have been given…” Rueter told the judge.

“We would ask the court to leave the (existing) sentence alone.”

Griffith said he was convinced by the evidence presented in court that White had been responsible for Hubbartt’s murder. The judge also noted White’s “very poor” criminal history which showed he had been “involved in one thing after another since a relatively young age.”

Griffith added: “So, in a nutshell, those were the reasons for the 50 year sentence…”

White’s prison term must be served at 100%, with no day for day credit. The defendant plans to appeal.

Ryan Waters, 24, an accomplice of White, is due to be sentenced Thursday by Griffith after earlier pleading guilty to a charge of armed robbery. He faces from six to 20 years in prison.

