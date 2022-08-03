Judge throws out gun charges against Decatur man

DECATUR — In an unusual move Wednesday, a judge threw out weapons charges against a Decatur man after deciding that police and prosecutors had failed to produce evidence worthy of a trial.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge James Coryell dismissed charges of the reckless discharge of a firearm and being an armed habitual criminal against Demario D. Reed, 28, after a preliminary hearing. The judge also dismissed a further charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon.

All the charges date to May 15 when police were summoned to the 900 block of East Elmhurst Avenue after a 49-year-old woman said she had seen Reed, a convicted felon who is not allowed to own a gun, firing a “blue handgun” once into the air.

The woman, a neighbor, said Reed had been standing in the backyard of the home of his niece when the gun was fired. Police said they had found a blue handgun in the house of the niece and she checked out as the legal owner. Only the one witness, however, said they had seen Reed outside firing the weapon and the prosecution case began to falter under cross-examination from defense attorney Robert Wrigley.

“Did you check the gun over to determine whether it had been discharged?” he asked Officer Corey Blair, who had testified for the police.

“No,” Blair replied.

“You did not check it over to determine it had been discharged?” Wrigley asked again.

“Correct,” said Blair.

The officer also said there was no evidence or witness testimony that Reed had been seen inside the house. A sworn affidavit quotes the niece as confirming her uncle had stopped by but he had stayed outside the entire time and, listening to music, she said she had not heard any gunshot.

Coryell then began questioning Blair and pressed the point about there being any indication Reed had gone inside his niece’s home. “There is no claim of him being in the house,” the officer told the judge.

“So this handgun was found in the house that nobody said he had been in?” asked Coryell.

“Correct,” said Blair.

The judge asked more questions and was told there were no other witnesses to the shot being fired outside and the police had recovered no shell casing.

After considering for a moment, Coryell told the court: “I find no probable cause.”

Reed has been held in the Macon County Jail since his arrest June 14. His jail charge sheet lists the weapons offenses and a further count of violating parole linked to the gun charges.

Macon County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. S.E. Flannery said the jail would have to wait until the Illinois Department of Corrections went through the formal process of dropping their warrant before Reed could be released, but expected that to happen later Wednesday.