Judge will decide Decatur man's attempted murder charge

DECATUR — As bloody pictures of a Decatur man with multiple bullet wounds flashed up on a courtroom TV screen, the attempted murder trial of Delahn L. Amos got underway Tuesday morning.

Amos, 31, is pleading not guilty and opted to have the case decided by Macon County Circuit Judge James Coryell. In addition to the attempted murder charge, the defendant is also pleading not guilty to aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a gun.

The charges date to the night of August 27 when Decatur police officers, alerted by the sound of multiple gunshots, arrived in the 1100 block of North College Street. Several officers, called to testify by Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tammy Wagoner, told the judge they found the 36-year-old victim crying for help in the bushes of a side yard where he had crawled to try and hide himself.

Previous court testimony alleges the victim, who worked as a tattoo artist, had been lured to the area expecting he was being commissioned to do tattoo artwork. Instead, as part of some dispute, he was ambushed by Amos, who was armed with a rifle, and another Decatur man, Levron K. Hines, who both shot him. The victim ended up being wounded six times, four of the bullets striking him in the back.

Amos, represented by defense lawyer Mike Harmon, has consistently maintained his innocence and insists he was not one of the gunmen.

Hines, 39, had appeared in court October 4 and took a plea deal that saw him admit to a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm in return for a charge of attempted murder being dismissed. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Whatever the outcome of the bench trial, Amos’s legal problems don’t stop there. He is also denying charges that he shot to death 31-year-old Decatur man Demetrius D. Maclin — a murder prosecutors allege took place the night before the defendant was involved in the attempted murder.

Witnesses had previously testified they saw Amos sitting in a car arguing with Maclin before hearing the sound of multiple gunshots. Maclin’s body had been found in the car which was parked at the intersection of West Grand Avenue and North Edward Street.

Amos told police he was never there and had been with a girlfriend at the time the murder took place. No trial date in that case has been set.

The bench trial continues.