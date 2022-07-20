Jurors hear details of two Decatur men shot to death in the same morning

DECATUR — Two unrelated disputes in Decatur on the same morning led to two men being shot to death, a coroner’s jury heard Wednesday.

The jury returned verdicts of homicide in the June 5 deaths of Sadarius Givens, 20, and Dameon T. Blue, 43.

Givens was to die first, cut down by a bullet to the neck around 2 a.m. on the third floor of the Concord Apartments at 333 E. Center St.

Decatur Police Detective Scott Marquis said Givens was among a group of five involved in a dispute, three of whom were armed.

Marquis said one of those other men, Kaderius D. Wright-Jarrett, later admitted to police he had shot Givens but claimed it was in self-defense.

The detective told jurors the violence had been captured on surveillance video: “Sadarius Givens appears to become extremely upset and he begins pointing a gun at multiple individuals in that area,” said Marquis.

“Kaderius Wright-Jarrett produces a handgun from the right side of his waistband and is seen firing that weapon.”

The video shows Givens falling to the floor as the rest of the group continues to exchange gunfire and an unarmed juvenile male relative of Wright-Jarrett was hit four times but survived.

Wright-Jarrett, 18, has since been booked on three alternate counts of murder while another man police say was part of the melee, Diantae L. Beacham, 22, is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

Turning to the death of Dameon Blue, Decatur Police Detective Jeremy Appenzeller said he was found dead in the side yard of his home in the 1100 block of East Condit Street about 4 a.m. He had been cut down in a hail of bullets.

Exactly how he came to be shot remains something of a mystery, however. Appenzeller told the jurors a witness had seen Blue talking in confrontation with another man outside his home just before the sound of gunshots. Blue’s mother and brother were present in the house but saw nothing of what happened.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said an autopsy revealed Blue had bullet wounds to his head, right arm, chest, pelvis and right lower leg.

Appenzller said the murder remained under investigation and, as yet, there had been no arrests.