DECATUR — A death in mysterious circumstances at an Archer Daniels Midland Co. railyard in Decatur was among four fatalities probed by a coroner’s jury on Wednesday.

The jurors returned a verdict that ADM worker Robert L. Dautel Jr. died accidentally in the railyard on the morning of April 11.

The jury also concluded that Decatur men Christopher G. Osman, 43, and Trevonse L. Reed, 28, were both killed as the result of separate homicides. And an inquest into the death of Decatur motorcyclist Kevin Webb, 52, concluded his death was an accident after his machine had been in collision with a sport utility vehicle.

The accident that inflicted fatal injuries on the 66-year-old Dautel happened in the railyard outside the ADM bioproducts complex off East Fairies Parkway.

Giving evidence, Jim Ohl, the Decatur Fire Department's deputy chief in charge of operations, said Dautal had been found in the locomotive he was operating after an apparent collision between the locomotive and a line of parked railcars.

Although his body showed no obvious physical wounds, an inquest would establish his rib bones had been cracked and his heart damaged severely by some kind of blunt force trauma.

Ohl said ADM personnel and then firefighter and ambulance service paramedics had fought to revive the Morrisonville man at the scene. He was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The mystery surrounds the nature of the collision that inflicted such extensive injuries. Ohl said the locomotive showed signs of heavy damage but it wasn’t clear how it had come to be in collision with the parked cars, which Dautel had just moved.

Several jurors had questions about whether ADM was covered by the safety rules that govern commercial railroads, and Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said he understood that was not the case.

He told the jurors that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was now looking into how the collision happened.

Ohl told the jurors that he was not aware any witnesses had actually seen the accident happen. Day said that precise analysis of how the collision occurred must be left to OSHA.

“That is something we cannot answer or really comment upon at this time with any surety or clarity,” he added.

Turning to the shooting homicide of Osman, jurors heard from Decatur police Detective Jason Kuchelmeister that the 43-year-old man died trying to protect his stepdaughter.

Her “off and on again" boyfriend and the father of her children, Sharquez D. Murphy, had made calls threatening her if she did not agree to meet with him on the morning of April 9.

Kuchelmeister said Osman, 43, had been out for a motorcycle ride with his wife when the stepdaughter called seeking help. They returned to the family home in the 1200 block of North Church Street where Osman got into a violent confrontation with Murphy after asking him to leave.

“The stepdaughter observed the two men beginning to fight and, during that fight, a gunshot was heard and Mr. Osman was seen stumbling away from the altercation,” Kuchelmeister told the jurors.

Day said Osman died in the emergency room of Decatur Memorial Hospital from a gunshot that entered through his chin and penetrated his neck and chest.

Murphy, 21, is now jailed on first degree murder charges with bail set at $1 million. He has asked for time to hire a lawyer and is due back in Macon County Circuit Court on May 25.

Another Decatur police detective, James Weddle, said police were still looking for the killers in the murder case of Reed, 28, who was gunned down in a hail of bullets on the morning of April 13.

Weddle told the jurors gunmen had pulled up in a car outside of Reed’s home in the 700 block of South 16th Street and opened fire while Reed and a woman were standing in the doorway of an attached garage.

The woman and Reed had fled inside the house and police found the woman, wounded but alive, in the basement. “Trevonse was found shot multiple times on the living room floor,” the detective added. “He was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

Day outlined autopsy results which had traced at least six individual bullet wounds on Reed’s body. The coroner asked if any arrests had been made, and Weddle said not yet.

“Do you have persons of interest who are being looked at?” Day asked.

“Yes,” Weddle replied.

In the accidental death of 52-year-old motorcyclist Webb, jurors heard he died from massive head and body injuries in a crash on the night of March 30 at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Eldorado Street.

Decatur police Officer James Pinney, an accident reconstruction expert, said Webb had been eastbound on Eldorado when he collided with a westbound Chevy Equinox SUV as it turned left off of Eldorado to go south on Martin Luther King.

Pinney said the SUV was making its turn as the light was in the process of changing from yellow to red. He said Webb, estimated to be traveling between 47 mph and 54 mph in the 30 mph zone, entered the intersection as his traffic light turned red, and rammed into the side of the SUV.

“As you were able to understand it, the Equinox had entered the intersection prior to the red light and would have technically had the right of way to complete the turn at that stage?” Day asked.

Pinney confirmed that was correct and said no ticket had been issued to the Equinox driver.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: A look back at Decatur firefighters through the years 🚨