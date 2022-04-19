Jury acquits Decatur man of attempted murder charge

DECATUR — A jury has acquitted Decatur man Leeandre M. Honorable of a charge of attempted first degree murder.

But they did find him guilty of the aggravated discharge of a firearm and the unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jurors had retired to consider the case late Monday afternoon after a one-day Macon County Circuit Court trial and returned with the verdicts around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Judge Rodney Forbes scheduled a sentencing hearing for May 31. Honorable remains held in the custody of the Macon County Jail.

The case against him came down to what two Decatur police officers said they saw around 6 a.m. on May 16, 2020, as they dealt with a domestic violence call in the 2300 block of Rosedale Avenue.

Officer Nicholas Errett told Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz that he had watched as Honorable, 26, pointed a handgun at a man in a fleeing car and fired off three shots. Police said Honorable tried to run afterwards but a waiting vehicle driven by somebody else had sped off without him.

Defense attorney Chris Amero argued to jurors that the prosecution case was built on police eyewitness testimony but not much else. He pointed out that no weapon had been recovered after the shooting and there was no DNA or forensic evidence that proved his client was armed or had fired a shot.

