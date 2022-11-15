Jury acquits Decatur man of murder

DECATUR — A jury acquitted Talmel T. Wilson Jr. of murder Tuesday afternoon.

The jurors had retired to consider their verdict at 11:12 a.m. in the shooting death of 28-year-old Suave Turner and were back in Macon County Circuit Court with their decision at 2:06 p.m.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler ordered Wilson, 21, released from custody.

Turner was killed on the night of May 30, 2019, and his death prompted his mother Janet Hill to join other bereaved parents in a campaign against gun violence.

She told the Herald & Review after the verdict that her work to save other mothers from the grief she has endured will continue.

The murder trial began Monday and hinged on the testimony of Keith Cunningham who had been driving a car with Turner, his close friend, riding as a front seat passenger. The vehicle was leaving a convenience store in the 1500 block of North Martin Luther King Drive when it came under fire.

Cunningham told detectives at the time that Turner had told him he had seen and identified Wilson as the gunman before he was hit by the bullet that would kill him.

But Cunningham, speaking in a barely audible voice, had seemed uncertain on the witness stand and kept telling Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Timothy Tighe that he didn’t remember much about the night of the murder.

Cunningham’s recorded testimony to police naming Wilson as the shooter was played repeatedly for the jury but the doubts sown by his performance in the courtroom clearly made their impression.

Defense attorney Susan Moorehead had homed in on Cunningham’s credibility from the outset of the trial as the only person who could place her client at the scene. She told jurors that one fact remained beyond doubt: someone had shot Suave Turner to death.

“There is no question what happened,” she explained. “The only question is who did it?”

Hill, who had previously told the Herald & Review that she had forgiven Wilson for murdering her son, said she now had to accept the court’s verdict that found him innocent of the crime. She said she has never come across another name other than Wilson’s as the suspect in her son’s death.

“Now I am going to leave it in God’s hands and that is really all I can say at this point,” said Hill. “I will continue to keep my faith and while you can kill the body you can’t kill the spirit and so I know my son will last forever.”

She said her campaigning work with other bereaved parents protesting the tide of gun violence in Decatur will continue even as her son’s murder remains unresolved.

“There are other mothers out there who don’t want to go through the things that a lot of us have,” she added. “And we will definitely continue to show support and be there for them and we still want to stop the violence in our city.”

Hill said she will get by herself by leaning on her strong faith. “When I look back sometimes I only see one set of footprints,” she added. “And that is when God was carrying me.”