Jury acquits Decatur man on attempted murder charges

DECATUR — A jury on Tuesday found Jarrius Bond innocent of attempting to shoot to death his mother's boyfriend.

Macon County Circuit Court jurors came back with their verdict about 4:30 p.m. after deliberating for about two hours. They acquitted the 20-year-old Bond of two counts of attempted murder and a further charge of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm.

The gunshot victim, Ronnie D. Maclin, 50, had been cut down in a hail of bullets on the morning of March 9. Police had found him lying in a pool of blood in the backyard of his girlfriend — who is also Bond's mother — in the 1900 block of North Monroe Street. Maclin had had been shot 11 times and had testified that he saw Bond pulling the trigger again and again as he asked him why he was shooting him.

But Bond's defense team of Chris Amero and Fallon Conner successfully shot holes in the prosecution case and sowed doubt about the identity of the shooter, whom Maclin said wore a COVID mask.

Among other key points, the attorneys had emphasized to the jury the prosecution case lacked significant evidence like the gun involved and any direct evidence such as fingerprints or DNA linking Bond to the crime.

"...And at the close of all the evidence... we are confident that there will be more questions than answers as to what happened on March 9, 2022," Conner had told the jurors when the trial got underway on Monday.

In a comment to the Herald & Review after the case, Amero said: "I'm just glad that we can all now move past this, and that Jarrius and his family can get back to their everyday lives."

Bond, who has been held in custody since his arrest March 25, was ordered released by Judge Phoebe Bowers.